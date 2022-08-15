A&B to be represented in int’l mixologist competition today

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

An Antiguan bartender will be giving judges a taste of ‘Paradise’ in an international mixologist competition taking place today.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kanto George outshone 10 other mixologists on the twin island by copping a spot in the finals of the International Mount Gay Cocktail Competition which is being held in Barbados.

The participants have to create an original cocktail using no less than 2oz of either Mount Gay XO or Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum.

The Villa man will be recreating his winning cocktail dubbed ‘Paradise’ but with a twist that will take it over the top.

If George emerges winner, he will be given an all-expenses paid trip to London for RumFest, billed as the world’s only premium rum festival.

The current mixologist at the Jumby Bay Resort has over 18 years’ experience in bartending.

He mixed his first drink one day when the bartender at Big Banana Restaurant did not show up for work.

George, with very little experience at mixing drinks, stepped in and excelled.

He has since worked at many popular bars across the Antigua and Barbuda.