A&B talks justice for climate change in Germany

- Advertisement -

Chief Environment Officer Diann Black-Layne (File photo)

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda stands firm in its pursuit to seek damages for the effects of climate change from the world’s biggest polluters.

Discussions have commenced at the headquarters of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Germany where the 56th session of the subsidiary bodies is being held.

The country’s Chief Environment Officer Diann Black-Layne was charged with leading the delegation forward in achieving climate justice.

She said no excuses will deter the move to hold countries who have signed the Convention accountable for restorative action.

“We are going to be going forward. Under the Convention, we all agree that at least insurance and financing will be provided, and we have never operationalised that.

“They have signed the Convention, they are legally bound to operationalise it and they’re always using some excuse, but we are going to be pushing forward,” Black-Layne pledged.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne encouraged the Antigua and Barbuda delegation to be unwavering in its demands, despite an unwillingness displayed by the United States to compensate small island developing states which bear the brunt of climate change.

He insisted that polluters must be held accountable for the actions that are affecting the Caribbean and other nations worldwide.

“If they do not come to the table then we will take them to court. We are of the view that the polluter must pay.

“You can’t be profiting off the use of fossil fuels making billions, trillions, of dollars and we have to suffer the consequences and there is no compensation,” the PM said.

Browne added that Antigua and Barbuda and other small islands are being impacted by all aspects of climate change, such as more frequent and powerful hurricanes, plus drought and erosion of coastlines which affect the livelihoods of farmers and fisherfolk.