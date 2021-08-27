31.1 C
Friday, 27 August, 2021
A&B retains green list status

The twin island nation has retained its place on the UK’s green list of approved holiday destinations.

Britain’s latest update to its travel traffic light system – which ranks countries across the world according to their perceived Covid safety – was confirmed Thursday afternoon.

There had been widespread speculation that Antigua and Barbuda would be moved onto the amber list forcing unvaccinated travelers to quarantine upon their return home.

The UK is the country’s second biggest tourism source market after the US.

Experts had cited Antigua and Barbuda along with Anguilla and the Turks and Caicos Islands as being likely to move back to the amber zone.

There was also no movement for a number of other Caribbean countries that consultants had predicted would move to the red list. Dominica also remained on the green list while St Lucia and Jamaica retained their spots as amber countries.

Travellers returning from red list destinations are required to stay in a quarantine hotel for at least 10 days at their own expense after returning to the UK.

Local tourism officials have credited Antigua and Barbuda’s placement on the green list with record visitor arrivals during the traditional slow summer months.

However – with Covid cases spiraling here – there may be concerns that the twin island nation will be left vulnerable with unvaccinated vacationers free to visit.

