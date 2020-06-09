A&B re-affirms commitment to economic development of ocean

Spread the love













The government has given the assurance that it is committed to ensuring the sustainable economic development of the ocean to contribute to the livelihood of citizens now and in the future.

Minister with responsibility for the Blue Economy, Dean Jonas gave that assurance yesterday while delivering the opening remarks during a virtual meeting of the group of friends to combat plastic pollution in observance of World Oceans Day 2020.

The twin island state, through its permanent mission in New York, is co-chair of the initiative along with Norway and the Maldives.

Antigua and Barbuda will assume the chairmanship of the Alliance of Small Island States in January 2021.

Jonas said the country will ensure that the issue remains a priority on the environmental agenda.