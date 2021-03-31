A&B ‘poised to assist’ potential Vincentian evacuees as volcanic activity continues

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

A backup plan is in place to assist residents of St Vincent and the Grenadines who may need to be evacuated amidst concerns of an impending volcanic eruption.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda previously said that at least 500 Vincentians could be accommodated at the Jolly Beach Hotel – but now that facility is being used as a Covid quarantine centre.

However, the Director of the National Office of Disaster Services Philmore Mullin has revealed that, if push comes to shove, another facility has been identified.

“We have already looked at all the pros and cons that this would entail and we satisfied that if and when it comes to that, we will do what is required.

“At the time Jolly Beach was available. But I am quite sure if we come to this, then there will be other options,” Mullin told Observer yesterday.

His recommendations on the alternate locations have been made but are still being reviewed by the government, he said.

“I would not want to disclose it until such time that it receives approval but we have a plan in place in case we have to house them,” he confirmed.

On Sunday, a meeting was called to appraise agencies on the status of the volcanic situation in SVG and to look at how they could be assisted.

Meanwhile, La Soufriere continues to show signs that there will likely be an explosive eruption soon, based on information received from scientists.