A&B observes World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, which is observed each year June 17, aims to raise awareness about the challenges of desertification, land degradation, and drought.

Desertification is the process where fertile land becomes desert due to various factors like climate change, human activities, and unsustainable land management practices.

Drought, on the other hand, is a prolonged period of abnormally low rainfall that can have severe impacts on agriculture, water supply, and ecosystems.

The observation encourages individuals, communities and governments to take action to protect and restore land resources, promote sustainable land management practices, and combat desertification and drought effects.

It’s a crucial day to highlight the importance of preserving our land for future generations.

An article written by Shenequa Williams and Carol-Faye Bynoe-George posted to the local Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs Facebook page pointed out that: “In Antigua and Barbuda, these issues pose significant challenges due to the islands’ vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods. Antigua and Barbuda, characterised by its semi-arid climate, faces periodic droughts and land degradation. The overuse of land for agriculture and deforestation exacerbates soil erosion, reducing the land’s fertility and productivity. Recognizing these threats, the government in collaboration with other partners such as Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) has initiated several projects aimed at sustainable land management.

“One notable initiative is the Sustainable Land Management (SLM) project such as “SoilCare and the FAO Soil Doctors” programmes promoting best practices in agriculture to prevent land degradation. This includes techniques like soil testing, crop rotation, organic farming, and agroforestry. These help with the maintenance of soil health and enhance water retention. Additionally, reforestation efforts are underway to restore degraded lands, the ecosystems and improve biodiversity.”

In honour of the day, an initiative was taken by the Ministry of Agriculture, Sandals Grande Antigua, and the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) for a tree planting exercise at Dickenson Bay.

The collaboration demonstrates a united effort towards environmental conservation.

The different entities came together for a reforestation project, each playing a vital role in ensuring its success.

The collaboration also highlights a shared responsibility for the environment.

The active participation of Mr David Latchimy and Miss Aliyah Ramdin from Sandals Grande Antigua exemplify a hands-on approach to environmental stewardship.

The planting of coconut trees not only beautifies the beachfront but also contributes to the restoration and protection of the coastal areas.

“Public awareness campaigns are crucial in these efforts, educating local communities about the importance of preserving their natural resources,” the article said.

“By involving local farmers and stakeholders, Antigua aims to create a resilient environment capable of withstanding the impacts of climate change. As Antigua/Barbuda and the world commemorate this day, it highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in combating desertification and drought, ensuring a sustainable future for all.”