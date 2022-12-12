A&B Museum holds first Christmas party in two years, thanks donors for pandemic support

- Advertisement -

Pictures taken at the Museum of Antigua and Barbuda’s Historical and Archaeological Society Christmas Party. (Photos by Jan O’Keife)

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The Museum of Antigua and Barbuda’s Historical and Archaeological Society welcomed their membership and friends to their Annual Christmas Party last week Friday.

Held on the museum’s grounds, the event was billed as a token of gratitude to committee members, individual donors, and corporate sponsors who have helped the institution maintain its daily operations, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Curator at the Museum and Executive Director of Historical and Archaeological Society, Michelle Henry told Observer that the downtime at the museum was used to rotate and document artifacts, and carry out surveys, while the research department continued to answer questions using its digital platforms, along with the continual digitising of maps, photographs, and prints.

During the party, the Expression Choir, a regular staple under the direction of Debbie Eckert, delighted the audience with a surprise performance.

Among the audience were several dignitaries, including the People’s Republic of China Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Zhang Yanling.

Henry also wished the public a prosperous holiday and encouraged persons to attend the launch of the flagship fundraiser “Unlocking our Museum 2023” to be held in the new year.