A&B expected to get heavy rain over the weekend

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda could be in for heavy rainfall over the next few hours as a tropical wave moves closer to the Leeward Islands.

And while this may be good news for many residents, fete goers may have some concerns.

Meteorologist Orvin Paige told Observer Friday evening that the tropical wave “will increase the chances of cloudiness, showers and possible thunderstorms across Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands.”

He said that it was projected that the twin island could receive 0.4 to 2 inches of rain.

Paige went on to say that the inclement weather is expected to subside late Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bonnie became the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Friday as it moved into the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Bonnie is expected to further strengthen before making landfall on Friday night near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border, where tropical storm warnings were in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was expected to move through the area into Saturday.

While the system was forecast to weaken when crossing over Central America, it was expected to re-strengthen once it reaches the warmer waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.