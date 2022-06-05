A&B claims four medals at Whitsuntide Games 

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda earned four medals at the recently concluded Whitsuntide Games in Grenada.

The three-member team- Geolyna Dowdy, Barak Matthew and Ryanne Small from the Phoenix Athletics Club all had commendable performances on the track in their respective events, as all three athletes brought home medals.

Dowdy who is the under-17 gold and silver medallistat the recently held Friendship Invitational Games in Martinique, continued her winning ways taking gold in the 100m event at the Kirani James stadium in a time of 12.07seconds and gold in the 200m with a new personal best of 25.10seconds.

Barak Matthew followed suit with a second-place finish in the boy’s open class 100m in a time of 10.59seconds. He finished behind of Omari Lewis who ran a time of 10.44seconds.

The fourth medal for the twin island nation would be a bronze in the girls 400m open from Ryanne Small. Small ran a time of 1:02.23 finishing behind of Serena Richards (58.58secs) and Trish Henson (59.32secs) who were first and second respectively.

The team was accompanied by coach, Kesswin Anthony and Geolyna’s mother, Susan Dowdy and will return tomorrow.