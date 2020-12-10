A&B celebrates the Father of the Nation

Spread the love













By Elesha George

Antiguans and Barbudans marked V C Bird Day on Wednesday in celebratory mode as they reflected on the life and contributions of Sir Vere Cornwall Bird.

The wreath-laying ceremony attracted politicians, family and supporters of the late Father of the Nation who gathered at the V C Bird Bust in Market Square, to include his son, Emeritus Leader, former prime minister and National Hero, Sir Lester Bryant Bird.

The celebration included musical interludes by Khan Cordice and speeches from labour ministers as well as Governor General Sir Rodney Williams.

Born on December 9, 1909, Sir V C Bird was the first chief minister, first premier, and first prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda.

He first achieved national acclaim politically when he was elected to the colonial legislature in 1945.

He formed the Antigua Labour Party and became the first and only chief minister, first and last premier, and first prime minister from 1981 to 1994. His resignation was due to failing health and internal issues within the government.

In 1985, the country’s international airport, Coolidge, was renamed VC Bird International Airport in his honour.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne took the opportunity to remind members of the Antigua Labour Party that they are not above the institution.