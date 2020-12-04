Nation celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Spread the love













Residents living with disabilities turned out in large numbers yesterday to participate in a workshop to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons living with Disabilities (ABAPD), Bernard Warner said finance, community-based rehabilitation, women’s issues and entrepreneurship formed the better part of discussions.

“This is really a big deal for us because in 2020 we had almost an entire year of downturn in activities throughout the world. We are now bouncing back with resiliency, in a post-Covid era to empower our members with knowledge,” Warner said.

In 1976, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons (IYDP)*.

“We are proud to be celebrating 39 years. We are pleased and blessed as an organisation to celebrate and bring cheers to many persons with disabilities and their families,” he added.

This year’s observance called for a plan of action at the national, regional and international levels, with an emphasis on equalisation of opportunities, rehabilitation and prevention of disabilities.

Over 182 countries all over the world celebrated yesterday’s observance.