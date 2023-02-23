A&B among ‘preferred destinations’ for cruise passengers

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Where the country’s cruise tourism is concerned, the future looks bright, says Jessica Russell, marketing officer at the Antigua Cruise Port.

The twin island nation’s economic mainstay has seen an incredible rebound from the Covid pandemic, she told Observer.

The country is not only seeing increased airlift and arrivals but, as Russel puts it, the destination is also running a successful marketing campaign in key markets.

“We work overtime to ensure the work is done. It takes about two years of negotiations in most cases to have a vessel come here. When it comes to inaugural calls, for instance, it is the result of work that has been going on for years,” Russell said.

The pandemic may have previously put the brakes on arrivals by both sea and air, but Russell said negotiations continued virtually behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Tuesday was another record day for the Antigua Cruise Port, as the country welcomed more than 10,000 passengers and six calls simultaneously.

Russell saw this as a major achievement.

The Royal Clipper and SeaDream II were docked in Falmouth, while Celebrity Millennium, Viking Sea, Enchanted Princess, and Costa Fascinosa were docked in St John’s.

“This is the first time since the pandemic that we would have seen these figures on the same day at any one time.

“We are seeing all of our berths being utilised. We continue to grow and improve and we expect to see better things for the upcoming winter season,” Russell explained.

She said from all feedback, Antigua and Barbuda is among the region’s preferred destinations for cruise passengers, with many visitors opting to disembark whenever their ship docks here.

“Based on what we know, we have a high rate of people wanting to come off the vessels. We know that the cruises are quite inclusive, but when they arrive here they always want to come off the vessel and that is something we are proud of and it speaks of the popularity of the destination,” Russell added.