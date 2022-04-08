A win is a win: Benna Girls head coach welcomes slim win over Anguilla in FIFA qualifiers

By Neto Baptiste

Coach of the Antigua and Barbuda senior women’s football team, Vincent “Nabu” Samuel, is thankful for the country’s first win in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The hosts Benna Girls defeated Anguilla, 1-0, when they met in Group A of the competition here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

“To be quite frank it was a hard-fought win. I think the girls performed commendably and we basically stuck to the game plan and tried as much as possible to do that. We should have converted a few more times in the first half but being what it is, we are thankful we came out with a win and we are comfortable with that at this point in time,” he said.

A 27th minute strike by veteran midfielder and vice-captain, Kai Jacobs, got Antigua and Barbuda across the line against their strong-willed opponents as the Benna Girls look towards a stronger opponent in Suriname on April 12.

Samuel said the aim is to pick up a victory against their much higher ranked opponents.

“The game plan changes now that we will be playing away and to some extent we are evenly matched. I think the Surinamese move it [the ball] a little bit more. We know we have an uphill battle, we know that we have to work and we are definitely prepared for it. We are going for a positive result irrespective of the situation because we need that positive result because that helps us to move somewhere up the table,” the coach said.

The win moves Antigua and Barbuda to fourth in the standings with three points after three encounters while Anguilla remain at the bottom of the standings without a point.