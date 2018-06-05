A warning against inhaling sargassum seaweed fumes

New Story

Residents and tourists in coastal areas are being warned against inhaling the fumes from decaying sargassum seaweed for extended periods.

The warning is coming from the country’s former chief health inspector, Lionel Michael, who says the gases are harmful.

Michael says that government officials should launch an education campaign to help residents to understand the phenomenon.

Many residents, hoteliers and their guests have been complaining about the seaweed which has been obstructing beaches and causing death to marine life that have been caught in the mass of the floating sea vegetation.

Michael also warns that the fumes and continuing influx of the seaweed may get worse during the summer with the rising temperatures.