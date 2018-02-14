A unit to be set up to maintain police stations

The lack of maintenance at police stations has been a problem for years, but the commissioner of police, Wendel Robinson, wants to see an end to this.

He’s in the process of setting up a special unit within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda to maintain the police station buildings, some of which are falling apart or are infested with bugs.

The minister of public safety, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, revealed details about the plan.

“The commissioner indicated that he is going to establish the Police Premises Upkeep Unit. And that unit would be set up to take care of all the police stations in this country…staffed with officers from within the force,” he said.

The minister explained that the unit would be given special considerations when maintenance work has to be done. He said the police force has a number of skilled officers, including masons, carpenters, electricians and plumbers and other skilled officers who will work with the unit.

He said once the officers are identified, the unit will start working right away – possibly eight weeks from now.

Benjamin minister said the officers will also get the support of the public works ministry plus the tools and materials to maintain the police stations. There are 14 police stations, including sub-stations, in Antigua and Barbuda. Many of them are in poor condition with

leaking roofs, damaged doors, no running water and broken toilets and showers among other issues.