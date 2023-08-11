A triumph: Schahaff and Mayers share their experience journeying to space

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Emotions that can only be described as both exhilarating and nerve-wracking filled two remarkable women who embarked on an extraordinary voyage that will forever be remembered.

Keisha Schahaff, a 46-year-old trailblazer, and her daughter Anastasia Mayers, 18, defied earthly limitations to venture into space on the Unity space plane which was cradled beneath the wings of Virgin’s VMS Eve carrier jet.

When the clock struck 11 am EDT, the journey commenced — the monumental flight took off from the runway of Spaceport America, situated in the New Mexico desert near White Sands Missile Range.

Ascending to an altitude of approximately 45,000 feet, Unity was released, a remarkable sight as it detached from the carrier jet’s wing.

Keisha Schahaff and her daughter Anastasia Mayers in flight aboard the Unity space ship. (Photo courtesy Virgin Atlantic)

A heartbeat later, the ship’s hybrid rocket motor ignited, propelling it on a nearly vertical trajectory, piercing through the lower atmosphere.

The world watched in awe as the spacecraft reached a maximum altitude of nearly 55 miles – a realm recognised by NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration as the revered “boundary” of space.

The historic flight stirred emotions within the travellers.

Schahaff’s elation shone through as she shared her thoughts post-flight: “I’m still up there. I’m not here yet. It was “So comfortable,” she said.

The night preceding the journey was a blend of excitement and anxiety, that ended with moment of clarity as Schahaff gazed at the sky.

“Last night, I didn’t sleep very well because I had so much excitement and at the same time anxiety. I woke up feeling ready and I went outside and I just looked up at the sky and it was remarkably clear. I could see the stars. I could see the moon and it felt like the universe was connecting with me again and said you’re invited, come!” she recalled.

On the journey, Schahaff carried with her tokens of love from her cherished ones – a bracelet from her husband, photographs, crystals, and a necklace from a long-lost friend. Each trinket bore the weight of human connection, reminding her of the ties that bind even across the vastness of space.

Antigua and Barbuda astronauts Anastatia Mayers and Keisha Schahaff alongside CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) Colin C. James, and ABTA US Director of Tourism Dean Fenton. (Photo courtesy: Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Mayers, too, shared her insights as she stepped back onto Earth.

“You are so much more connected to everything than you would expect to be … like you felt like a part of the ship, a part of the team, a part of the universe,” she shared

She too, felt a bit of apprehension the night prior but then changed into a sense of alignment with her purpose.

“I felt it in myself that there is nothing else that I want to do but this right now,” she went on to share.

Mayers’ keepsakes – a ring from her boyfriend, photographs of her loved ones, and a pin from her university – were symbolic of all of support she had gotten.

The journey extended beyond Schahaff and Mayers, as 80-year-old former British Olympian Jon Goodwin joined them on the voyage.

His 18-year wait to take flight bore witness to his tenacity and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Despite a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2014, Goodwin was determined.

Reflecting on the experience, he described it as “surreal” and marvelled at the breathtaking view of Earth from space.

Goodwin’s mementos – a photograph of his grandson, rings that held memories of his wife, and a badge from his canoe club.