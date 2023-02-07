A.S. Bryden and Union Agree On Pay Increase For Workers

- Advertisement -

Staff at A.S. Brydens Antigua Ltd. that are covered by the Collective Agreement between the Company and the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU), will benefit from a 9% pay increase over the next few years. The increase will be implemented in increments of 3% annually across the three-year agreement.

Human Resource Officer at A.S. Bryden, Lucette James, said the Company and the Union had forged a long-standing relationship that is “based on mutual respect, trust and communication”. James added that the Company recognized that “employees had been through a lot” over the past two years but were “extraordinarily patient”.

The HR described the negotiations as cordial and commended the newly assigned officer, Hugh Joseph for facilitating a smooth transition. James also spoke highly of Shop Steward, Kenard Bonnie, whom she said provided sound leadership among the staff.

James added that the Company was hopeful for the future and considered the new Agreement an investment in its employees.

Industrial Relations Officer, Hugh Joseph, said the discussions yielded a satisfactory outcome and added that the Union is eagerly anticipating the next round of negotiations.

The new Collective Agreement covers the period January 2023 – December 2025.