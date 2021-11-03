A number of persons being questioned after discovery of body in burnt vehicle

A local media house has linked the charred remains of a body that was found in the Freetown area on 30, October, to that of missing man – Arthur James – but the police have not yet said whether the two incidents are related.

James was reportedly last seen sometime on Thursday 28, October.

According to police, a missing person report was filed at the Freetown Police Station by a family member on the same morning the vehicle was found.

Since then, a team consisting of police officers and members of the ABDF, have conducted several searches in the areas of St. Phillip and Freetown, where a mobile phone that is believed to belong to James was found.

But for now these cases are being investigated separately.

Police PRO Frankie Thomas told Observer today that lawmen are still working to positively identify the charred remains that were found in the trunk of the burnt-out car on Saturday.

He said part of the process involves relying on forensic analysis to assist in the investigation.

Thomas also revealed that a number of people have been questioned in relation to the ongoing probe.