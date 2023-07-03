‘A mini motorcade’: Shugy hails St Mary’s South small business pull-up

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Supporters flocked to the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) small business pull-up held in St Mary’s South on Saturday.

The event came ahead of the pending by-election due in the constituency within the coming months.

Parliamentary representative hopeful, Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon, told Observer yesterday of the event’s success.

“It was remarkable. It came in like a mini motorcade…there were a lot of people from all over the country,” he said.

“The main purpose of the event is to inject direct cash into small businesses…In a given day, a small village like Urlings, Johnsons Point, Crab Hill, these vendors don’t see that injection of cash coming in on a regular basis,” he stated.

The intended effect extended to businesses outside the constituency too, as entrepreneurs from other parts of the island participated. One of the notable ones was a man with a pet-sitting venture, Simon indicated.

He hinted that the event will make another appearance in the St Mary’s South constituency after the relevant logistics have been organised.

Additionally, Simon said the pull-up was used to gauge support and reaffirm the party’s support for him.

“It was used as an exercise to gauge the support on the ground for the United Progressive Party, and myself as the candidate that will be vying in the upcoming election,” he stated.

Small business pull-ups were a feature of the UPP’s general election campaign. On December 10 last year, they concluded in St Phillip’s South after 16 weeks of patronising businesses.

During the initiative, over 400 micro and small business across Antigua’s 16 constituencies were supported.

After winning the seat in the January 18 election by 199 votes, Simon announced his resignation as MP for St Mary’s South on June 7. By law, his resignation prompts a by-election to be held within 120 days.

According to Simon, he vacated the seat to prevent the constituents from being negatively impacted by the lengthy legal battle he anticipated would’ve ensued.

The legal battle referenced is the election petition that was filed on behalf of the ruling Labour Party (ABLP) questioning Simon’s eligibility for office as he was still a civil servant upon nomination. He later resigned from his Ministry of Education job two weeks before the election.

Meanwhile, the ABLP’s parliamentary representative hopeful for the constituency, Senator Samantha Marshall, has also been engaging in preparations geared at securing the seat.

Marshall told Observer that walkthroughs were held in Urlings and Bolans for three consecutive Fridays. She also mentioned collaborative efforts with community groups.