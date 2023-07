- Advertisement -

Credit World’s Toughest Row Credit World’s Toughest Row Credit World’s Toughest Row Credit World’s Toughest Row Credit World’s Toughest Row Credit World’s Toughest Row Credit World’s Toughest Row Credit World’s Toughest Row Credit World’s Toughest Row Before and After Credit World’s Toughest Row Before and After Credit World’s Toughest Row Before and After Credit World’s Toughest Row

Team Antigua Island Girls have crossed the Mid-Pacific Ocean in 41 days, 7 hours & 5 minutes.

Kevinia Francis, Christal Clashing & Samara Emmanual finished second in the Women’s Class in the World’s Toughest Row – Pacific 2023, making this their second successful ocean crossing.