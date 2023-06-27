A hero’s act of kindness: Sir Viv surprises young cricketer at graduation ceremony

- Advertisement -

Sir Viv Richards presents an award to Antoinette Lynch.

National Hero and former West Indies captain Sir Vivian Richards, was a surprise guest at the Jennings Secondary School’s 2023 graduation ceremony on June 19 in support of one of Antigua and Barbuda’s leading young spin-bowlers, Micah McKenzie.

McKenzie, who plays for the Empire Nation cricket team, was named the leading bowler and MVP of this year’s Cool & Smooth T20 tournament.

During the ceremony, Sir Viv spoke about his admiration of the young bowler, and also presented him with a gift of cricket gear donated by Amer Hourani, the CEO of Cool & Smooth.

McKenzie was delighted to see the former cricketer at his graduation to support not only his accomplishments in sports, but also his academic achievements.

During the ceremony, Sir Viv also presented the sportsman and sportswoman graduates with their awards.

Leonardo Mena Smith (left) is presented with his award by Sir Vivian Richards.