‘A hand-up not a handout’: Harrison Centre touted as a milestone in education and social mobility

By Robert A Emmanuel

After just over a year of construction work, the Harrison Centre Antigua and Barbuda Institute for Continuing Education (ABICE) officially opened yesterday as top government and education officials came out to celebrate the milestone in the nation’s educational sector.

The ceremony was also attended by the principal funders—after whom the centre was named—Sir David Harrison and Lady Sylvia Harrison of the Harrison Foundation, with the centre becoming the first non-UK based Harrison Centre for Social Mobility.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Antigua and Barbuda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Karen-Mae Hill, highlighted the significance of the institution to education.

“The work of the Harrison Centre focuses on areas that make a real difference in people’s social mobility, and when I say real difference, we are speaking about education, about training and about skills development,” she said.

The High Commissioner then quoted words taken from the website of Sir David Harrison as she addressed ABICE students.

“Social mobility is about a hand-up, not a handout. It is the ability to use your talents to reach your full potential. I am not interested in where people started, I am interested in where they’re going,” she reiterated.

Meanwhile, Sir David also addressed the attendees and thanked the government for its efforts to ensure the completion of the project.

A special ceremony marked the official opening of the Harrison Centre Antigua and Barbuda (Photos by Robert A Emmanuel)

Sir David told ABICE students that “now you have somewhere you can craft a future for yourself. It doesn’t matter what you are doing now, you probably won’t be doing it in 10 years’ time and don’t worry about being so exact right now, there are two things I look for: I look for attitude, not aptitude.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Daryll Matthew spoke of the value of education to the country’s economic development and social mobility.

“This institution will ensure that our vision that all Antiguans and Barbudans have the opportunity to access education at all levels remains intact.

“Very often, persons who chose to pursue a career in carpentry, auto repair, cosmetology … are considered as not good enough to have a real career, but as long as I remain in this capacity, I will do everything to dispel that false narrative,” the minister expressed.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne thanked Sir David and his Foundation for supporting Antigua and Barbuda and called on young people to take advantage of the educational opportunities available to them.

The event organisers called on several government officials to sign what was called a ‘vision mirror’ which, according to them, represents a commitment to the success of the Harrison Centre.

Following the opening ceremony, students were quick to explore the facility, now dedicated to their pursuit of technical and vocational studies.