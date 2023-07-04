A Few Good Men mentorship program for boys officially launched 

- Advertisement -

On July 3rd, A Few Good Men Mentorship Program was officially launched at the Department of Environment conference room.

The Founders of the mentorship program, Mr. Jamie Saunders and Mr. Arthur Thomas Jr indicated that the program’s vision is to “create a cadre of positive male role models in Antigua and Barbuda, that will form part of a larger network, dedicated to supporting the healthy development of boys and provide a safe space for them to receive guidance, skills and constructive advice.”

The inaugural session of the program included a keynote address from Senator Clement Antonio, which revolved around the importance of social programs and initiatives geared towards providing spaces for young men and boys to be supported and their potential nurtured.

Arthur Thomas Jr, Attorney at Law, and one of the founders of the program engaged the boys on professional development and preparing for the World of work, while Mr. Carl Christopher led the mentees in a session on youth leadership and the importance of developing skills and traits that will allow them to be a positive influence and example to their peers.

Refreshments were sponsored by a group of retired home economics teachers who go by the name Retireistic Group, the program founders expressed thank to them for this contribution to the program.

The mentorship program is targeted to boys and young men between the ages of 12-18 years of age.

Saunders and Thomas indicated that sessions will be held once monthly, initially, and that young men can benefit from the program and its session on a voluntary basis, and also highlighted that the program will be engaging with schools, churches, community groups, as well as sports groups.

Persons interested in the program can email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.