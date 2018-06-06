‘A desire to serve’

New Story

Marissa Michael, who received top honours in 2009 Common Entrance Examinations and again in 2014 when she was named Antigua’s top student in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination, continues to climb the academic ladder.

The daughter of the soil recently graduated from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, with a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Biology and a minor in Dance.

She graduated with a GPA of 3.91 out of 4, giving her the honours of Summa Cum Laude, which is Latin for ‘with the highest distinction.

This marks her most important academic achievement, to date; however, Michael is not stopping there. She plans to continue her education by going to medical school after first gaining some experience in the field.

To support her career goal, the young scholar has accepted a job offer as a Clinical Research Assistant in the Department of Neurosurgery at the New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in Upper East Side, Manhattan, where she will work for about two years.

Michael has her heart set on becoming a surgeon, even though she admits that she would not turn a blind eye to other opportunities.

During an interview with OBSERVER media, she explained: “The only thing I really and truly want to do with my life is to help people in the form of saving lives…to help those who really need it.

“I could be studying to do anything but then the motivation would not be the same as it is for me because I really want to make a difference in the world and make an impact. That’s what keeps me going,” she added.

The aspiring surgeon said that while her journey has not been without its share of challenges, she is motivated by her passion to do what she can to help others.

She is, therefore, encouraging her peers to “find something you are motivated about and push yourself to excel as much as you possibly can”.

OBSERVER media wishes Marissa Michael best of luck in her future endeavours.