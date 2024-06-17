A day of mixed emotions sees England through to Super 8s

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

England quite possibly experienced every possible emotion on Saturday as their fate hung in the balance regarding their advancement to the next stage of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

They had to first put up with great bouts of anxiety as their match against Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (SVRCS) looked doubtful for a ball to even be bowled as rain fell during the day, causing a delay.

Thankfully, SVRCS which came under tremendous scrutiny before the World Cup, was their saviour of sorts due to its excellent drainage and hardworking ground staff.

The English fans heaved a sigh of relief world over when it was announced that the game would be reduced to ten overs a side.

Namibia won the toss and elected to field first as England got to 122 for five from their allotment.

Harry Brook made an unbeaten 47 while Johnny Bairstow had 31.

David Wiese was Namibia’s best bowler with two for six runs.

Marcus Stoinis and Travis Head added 80 off just 44 balls

He then returned with the bat to crack 27 with Michael Lingen who made 33 in what would be his final match for his country as he retired from international cricket.

The English side and its supporters were exuberant with the well fought victory and had to switch back to anxiety as they awaited the matchup between Australia and neighbours Scotland to see whether they would advance to the Super 8s.

The win took them level with Scotland but if the game was washed out, Scotland would have advanced.

However, it was not to be as there was much better weather at Beausejour in St Lucia as the Associates battled the Australians.

They posted 180 for five from their 20 overs as Brandon McMullen slammed six sixes in a 34-ball 60 knock with support from Skipper Richie Berrington 42* and George Munsey 35.

In reply, the men from “Down Under” got to the target with two balls to spare as Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) notched-up fifties to help their side advance to the Super Eights with a clean sweep of the group.

Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif were Scotland’s best bowlers with figures of two for 34 and two for 42.

It meant that England were able to advance to the Super Eights and would be grateful for Australia’s win over its neighbour, Scotland.

Australia will play their first match of the Super Eights on Thursday at North Sound while England will take on South Africa on Friday in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A dejected Richie Berrington, Mark Watt and Matthew Cross walk back after Scotland’s loss against Australia