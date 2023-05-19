A bee-utiful day — World Bee Day

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Bees, those buzzing insects that turn nectar from flowers into that sweet and deliciously good honey, rightfully have a day dedicated to them.

Celebrated on May 20, World Bee Day aims to raise awareness of the important role bees and other pollinators play in our world, according to Apimondia.org — the International Federation of Beekeepers Associations.

In the words of Jamul Philip — a beekeeper who graciously shared his knowledge with the writer — “If it wasn’t for them [bees], the majority of what we have here wouldn’t be here. So, they indirectly contribute to the GDP of Antigua. They increase the productivity of farms (by pollinating crops).”

I believe the first question that should be explained is, what exactly is honey? Honey starts out as flower nectar that is then regurgitated and passed to another bee, at least seven times. I know it sounds weird, but stay with me here. Bees have two stomachs: one specifically for doing this and other is their food stomach.

The regurgitated nectar is then put into those hexagonal cells that make up the honeycomb and is fanned by the wings of the bees until the water content is reduced to less than 17 percent. When that’s achieved, the bee seals off each cell, deeming it bee-certified honey.

If you’re wondering what happens if honey is harvested before cells are sealed off or ‘capped off’, it depends. If the majority of what’s harvested has not been capped off, it ferments. If there’s more contents of capped off cells than uncapped cells, the mixture will eventually cure into honey. So, if you open a brand-new bottle of raw honey and you hear that ‘chhh’, gassy sound, do ask questions.

Nectar in the honeycomb (photo courtesy Jamul Philip) Honeycomb cells that have been ‘capped off’ The peanut-shaped, queen bee cell.

Now that you know how honey is made, the next thing to know is the three types of bees in the hive. We start with her majesty herself, the queen bee. Her job is to lay eggs to ensure the constant replenishment of the beehive population.

Next are the bees that get stuff done, the MVPs of the hive, the worker bees. Fun fact: they’re all female. From guarding the hive, to foraging for food, they do it all. Lastly are the drone bees; they have one main purpose in life, and that is to mate with the queen.

As Jamul perfectly summarized it, “all he does is eat, flies around the place, mates and dies.”

Another thing worth asking is, how do queen bees become queen bees? The answer is royal jelly, a milky substance secreted from the glands of nurse bees. In the beginning, all bees are fed royal jelly for the first three days.

However, only the female bees chosen to become a potential queen bee continue to be fed royal jelly. The first queen bee to fully develop becomes the queen; she ensures that by eliminating her competition.

In conclusion, I think we can all agree that bees are very important. So, for World Bee Day this year, plant a flower or two for them.

If you were intrigued by this article, consider attending the GARD Center’s World Bee Day fair this Saturday, at Mercers Creek, starting at 9am and ending at 12pm. It promises to be a great source of information for everything bee-related.

They also have a beekeeping course due to start later this year. For more information regarding this, contact 463-4121.