A & B records another covid death

Medical Director at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, Dr. Albert Duncan has confirmed that a female patient has died after testing positive for covid-19.

Dr. Duncan said the 64-year-old woman had underlying health conditions and passed away at the hospital on August 25, at 10:26am.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time”, he said in an online statement.

This brings the total number of recorded covid-related deaths in Antigua & Barbuda to 44 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the doctor reminded the public of the importance of safety measures that have been scientifically-proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

“SLBMC encourages all eligible residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available and encourage eligible family members and friends to join them in getting the vaccine”, he also said.