30.7 C
St John's
Saturday, 28 August, 2021
HomeBreakingA & B records another covid death
BreakingThe Big Stories

A & B records another covid death

0
4

Medical Director at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, Dr. Albert Duncan has confirmed that a female patient has died after testing positive for covid-19.

Dr. Duncan said the 64-year-old woman had underlying health conditions and passed away at the hospital on August 25, at 10:26am.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time”, he said in an online statement.

This brings the total number of recorded covid-related deaths in Antigua & Barbuda to 44 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the doctor reminded the public of the importance of safety measures that have been scientifically-proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

“SLBMC encourages all eligible residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available and encourage eligible family members and friends to join them in getting the vaccine”, he also said.

Previous articleFormer media personality remanded back to prison
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 × two =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021