Another person has died as a result of Covid-19.

Dr. Albert Duncan, the hospital’s Medical Director reported moments ago ” We can confirm that sadly, a male patient, age 60, who had underlying health conditions, has passed away at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre on September 2, at 6:32am. He had tested positive for COVID-19″.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”