8 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed eight new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 13th January 2021 at 6pm.



Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Tuesday 12th January 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, one hundred and seven samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center which increased the pending results from one hundred and two to two hundred and nine.

Of the one hundred and seven processed by MSJMC, one hundred are negative and seven positive while of the one hundred and two processed by CARPHA, one hundred and one were negative and one positive.

Two of the new cases are imported while six are non-imported. Investigations are ongoing and contact tracing and testing is in progress.

Meanwhile, four recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and fifty-six. One new non-imported death has been recorded and there are eighty three samples pending.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and eighty-four (184); which is inclusive of twenty-two (22) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.