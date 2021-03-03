72 year old with Covid-19 dies

Statement on behalf of Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC)

St. John’s, Antigua, March 2, 2021 – We can confirm that sadly, another patient have died from illnesses related to COVID-19.

“We mourn the loss of this life with the family and community,” said Dr. Albert Duncan, MSJMC Medical Director. “Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time. “

The patient, a male, age seventy-two (72), with comorbidities, was admitted to the hospital on February 8, 2021 in severe respiratory distress, requiring ventilator support. Despite the best efforts of our care team the patient succumbed to the illness today, March 2, 2021 at 4:37pm.

“This is a somber time for our hospital and the nation – a realization of our greatest fear mounting loss of life. We hope that it will serve as a reminder to our community of the seriousness of this disease. COVID-19 knows no race, gender, age or status. It can cause catastrophic health problems, even for many who recover from it,” the Medical Director added.

“Again, I’m urging everyone to honor these losses by remaining physically distant, diligently masking, and washing your hands – And if you are eligible for the vaccine, get it. If you do not do these things to protect yourself, please do them to protect those around you.”

-ends-