7 new recovered cases of COVID-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 26th October 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 26th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, nineteen samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from fifty-four to seventy-three.

All nineteen samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the fifty-four samples processed by CARPHA, fifty-two were negative and two positive. The positive results were repeat tests.

Meanwhile, seven new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and fifteen.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and twenty-four (124) with six (6) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.