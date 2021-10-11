50-year-old man says he was abducted from his home

A man residing in Mathew’s Village is nursing bruises and swelling about his face after he was allegedly abducted from his home early Sunday morning.

According to police, the 50-year-old man reported being snatched from his home by four armed people.

The man told police he was bound and taken somewhere in the Body Pond area and was beaten in the process. He said he was released.

The perpetrators were described as being slimly built; over five feet tall and were dressed in all dark clothing with their faces concealed.

This incident reportedly occurred sometime around 2:30am.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and residents who may have information about this latest incident are asked to report the matter to the nearest police station.