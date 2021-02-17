43 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Spread the love













Dashboard Update for February 16, 2021

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has revealed forty-three (43) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 15th February 2021.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Monday 15th February 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, one hundred and twenty-two (122) additional samples were processed by MSJMC increasing the pending results from zero (0) to one hundred and twenty-two (122).

Of the one hundred and twenty-two (122) samples processed by MSJMC, seventy-four (74) were negative and forty-eight (48) positive; Five (5) of the positive cases were repeat tests. The forty-three (43) cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

The one hundred and twenty-two (122) additional samples are reflected in the ‘total samples taken’ and ‘total persons tested’ columns of the dashboard.

One (1) recovery has been recorded bringing the total to two hundred and seventy (270).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is four hundred and eighty-six (486); which is inclusive of two hundred and twenty-nine (229) active cases.

Meanwhile, one hundred and thirty-nine samples are pending.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

*Please note this dashboard includes data for the 14th and 15th February 2021.