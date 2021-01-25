3 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Sunday 24th January 2021.

All sixty-five samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total persons tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the forty samples processed by CARPHA, thirty-seven were negative and three positive. The three positive cases are non-imported.

Meanwhile, seven new recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and seventy.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is two hundred and one (201); which is inclusive of twenty-five (25) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.