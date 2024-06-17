Three Charged for Guns and Ammunition by Police

- Advertisement -

Law enforcement officials have charged three individuals found in possession of firearms, ammunition, and masks inside a Toyota Vitz vehicle last Wednesday in the Gunthorpes area. The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Judah Francis from Potters Village, 24-year-old Devonte Burton from Paynters, and 22-year-old Jahquan Davis from Skerrits Pasture.

According to reports, the trio was traveling in a grey Toyota Vitz when their vehicle was intercepted by a joint operation conducted by the police and military forces in the vicinity of the Factory playfield. During the operation, the suspects were arrested, and their vehicle was confiscated.

Authorities believe that this operation has successfully foiled potential criminal activities that the individuals were allegedly planning to carry out. The three men are expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face potential charges related to the incident.