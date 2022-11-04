- Advertisement -

A red notice issued by Interpol in Jamaica for Anthony Armstrong, Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has been discontinued, according to Labour Minister and Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin.

Benjamin said the red notice was issued on October 31st, 2022 and was subsequently withdrawn.

He said the same entity had issued another notice dated the 1st of November 2022, issued at 11:01 a.m.

According to the Attorney General, the correspondent was written by Administrator, Ricardo Murphy, of Kingston, Jamaica.

He said the withdrawal was “based on some developments in the matter” that will be dealt with when Armstrong comes to Jamaica.

“I shall be looking at the matter, investigating it thoroughly, before issuing any further statements,” he told Observer.

It is unclear why the red notice was issued and whether it had anything to do with a civil matter where Armstrong, in his capacity as an attorney, was found guilty of professional misconduct by Jamaica’s Disciplinary Committee – the General Legal Council (GLC).