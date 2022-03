Twenty-two year-old Keithanya Elvin of Gunthorpes appeared in the Magistrate’s Court this morning charged with causing the death of Azorae Pennant of All Saints by dangerous driving.

Elvin was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with the cash component of $3,000 and two sureties.

She is to report to Parham Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday as part of her bail conditions.

The 16-year-old pedal cyclist died following a vehicular collision on January 26th on Tyrells Main Road.