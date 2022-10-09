2022 domino season off to a good start

- Advertisement -

This past Saturday October 8, the Antigua and Barbuda National Domino Association (ABNDA) held its opening ceremony at it headquarters located in Ottos, Newtown.

“We are pleased to announced that the 2022 domino season and tournaments are sponsored by Dragon Stout and its distributor, Anjo Wholesales,” said Sheldon Gomes, President of ABNDA.

The sponsor’s remarks were given by Mr Germain Serieux, marketing manager of Anjo Wholesale, and according to him, the company is happy to be involved with the sport, and looking forward for more collaboration with the ABNDA.

For the upcoming tournaments, domino players will be using Dragon Stout dominoes and tables bearing its logo.

The special feature was done by a very familiar and consistent supporter to the mind sport, Senator Colin James, a Ministry of Sports representative.

In his speech, Senator James complimented and congratulated the ABNDA for the hard work and the facelift done on the building in preparation for the upcoming tournaments.

Additionally, he thanked the ABNDA for keeping domino alive during the pandemic, and he congratulated them for winning three regional tournaments this year against Jamacia, Barbados and Guyana.

Further, he challenged the reigning World Champions to ‘three-pete’ in the upcoming World Tournament in 2023. “I will be personally, give a monetary reward to the winning club of the 2022 tournament, and I invite the sponsor to double my offer,” Senator James said in his closing remarks.

As a tradition, a Slam-Off three-hand competition was held. This took place between Mr Gomes, Senator James and Mr Serieux. The last one held was won by the Senator, however, this time the victor was Mr Serieux.

In the tournament updates, Michael Roach, 2nd Vice President in charge of tournaments, reported that two new teams joined the ABNDA. “In addition to Antigua State College, Bolans, Double Six, Dominatrixx, Legacy, Parham Strikers, Rising Stars, Royal Ramplers, Willikies Super Stars, both Triple Dynamite and Unstoppables Clubs are the new additions,” said Roach.

The 2022 tournament will commence with the classics from Thursday 13, and the first competition will be the Queen and King of Dominoes.

While this season will be only six weeks long and will run until the end of the year, the 2023 season will commence from the second week in January.

After Saturday’s opening ceremony, the Association held a PULL-A-RAMA which had forty-two persons competing.

The winners were Natasha Edwards, Lorraine Richardson and Sheldon Gomes.