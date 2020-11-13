2 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 11th November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Wednesday 11th November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, forty-three samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from thirteen to fifty-six.

Of the forty-three samples processed by MSJMC, forty-two were negative and one positive while the thirteen processed by CARPHA, twelve were negative and one positive.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and twenty-five.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and thirty-three (133) with five (5) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.