2 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Antigua and Barbuda

The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC)and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 5th December 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Thursday 3rd December 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, sixty samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory and twenty-one at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) which increased the pending results from zero to eighty-one.

Of the sixty samples processed by MSJMC, fifty-nine were negative with one repeat positive while the twenty-one samples processed by CARPHA, nineteen were negative and two positive.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and thirty-hour.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and forty-six (146) with eight (8) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

*Please note that the information released in this publication of the dashboard is inclusive of information from the 4th, and 5th of December 2020.