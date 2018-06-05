Government defends entertainment tax

New Story

Government’s Chief of Staff Lionel Max Hurst believes that the government is within its right to implement the ten percent entertainment tax.

Promoters on the island are not happy with the government’s plan to enforce the law after a three-year moratorium.

The ten percent will apply to all tickets sold for various events.

And, while cabinet waits to review a proposal from the promoters, Hurst says those in the entertainment industry must contribute their fair share to the Inland Revenue Department.

Hurst says that while promoters do pay for security and cover other expenses at each event, there is governmental involvement which requires a fee.