160 lbs of cannabis seized

Members of the Narcotics Department and K-9 Unit discovered and seized 160 pounds of cannabis at Deep Water Harbour, yesterday.
A release from the Office of Strategic Communication of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda states that the officers were on duty at the Deep Water Harbour conducting one of their routine checks around 10:30 a.m., when two blue barrels attracted the attention of the sniffer.
Both barrels were searched and were found to contain several packages of cannabis. The packages weighed a total of 160 lbs with an estimated street value of EC $640,000. The substance was seized and taken to Police Headquarters pending further investigations. No one has yet been charged but investigations are ongoing.
