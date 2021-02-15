16 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed sixteen (16) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 13th February 2021.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Friday 12th February 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, one hundred and fifty-nine (159) additional samples were processed by MSJMC increasing the pending results from one hundred and twenty-eight (128) at CARPHA to two hundred and eighty-seven (287) in total.

All one hundred and fifty-nine (159) samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results.

Of the one hundred and twenty-eight (128) processed by CARPHA, one hundred and seven (107) were negative and twenty-one (21) positive; Five (5) of the positive cases were repeat tests. The sixteen (16) cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

The one hundred and fifty-nine (159) additional samples are reflected in the ‘total samples taken’ and ‘total persons tested’ columns of the dashboard.

Six (6) recoveries have been recorded bringing the total to two hundred and five (205).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is four hundred and forty-three (443); which is inclusive of two hundred and twenty-nine (229) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.