102 and batting strong

February 8, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Sandra Williams celebrated with Lucrecia Samuel who turned 102 years old yesterday. (Photo by Tameika Malone)

Lucrecia Elvira Samuel is a small woman with a mighty voice having lived for 102 years. Samuel, affectionately called Elvie is one of 19 centenarians alive and well in Antigua and Barbuda. The Bethesda woman, who now resides at the Heavenly Care Nursing Home in Gambles Terrace, has a hearty appetite and was not shy in showing off her eating skills yesterday when she was joined by Sir Rodney Williams, governor general, and Lady Sandra Williams, representatives of the Ministry of Social Transformation and Human Resource Development.

She could be seen repeatedly munching on food as she waited to be honoured for achieving such a milestone; something that will elude many people. Her caretakers described her as a strong-willed woman who was determined to do things at her own pace. Nurse Patricia Jeffers told OBSERVER media that Samuel has been residing at the home for nine years and although she is visually impaired, unable to walk and not recollective, she is still able to sit up unassisted for long periods.

Nurse Jeffers said the centenarian enjoys eating bread and bun and would often reminisce about the slavery days. Samuel was a farm worker in her youth, and Waldeen Browne whose aunt is supposed to call the centenarian mommy added that “Aunt Elvie,” was a hard worker up until her late 80s.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.