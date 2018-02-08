102 and batting strong

Lucrecia Elvira Samuel is a small woman with a mighty voice having lived for 102 years. Samuel, affectionately called Elvie is one of 19 centenarians alive and well in Antigua and Barbuda. The Bethesda woman, who now resides at the Heavenly Care Nursing Home in Gambles Terrace, has a hearty appetite and was not shy in showing off her eating skills yesterday when she was joined by Sir Rodney Williams, governor general, and Lady Sandra Williams, representatives of the Ministry of Social Transformation and Human Resource Development.

She could be seen repeatedly munching on food as she waited to be honoured for achieving such a milestone; something that will elude many people. Her caretakers described her as a strong-willed woman who was determined to do things at her own pace. Nurse Patricia Jeffers told OBSERVER media that Samuel has been residing at the home for nine years and although she is visually impaired, unable to walk and not recollective, she is still able to sit up unassisted for long periods.

Nurse Jeffers said the centenarian enjoys eating bread and bun and would often reminisce about the slavery days. Samuel was a farm worker in her youth, and Waldeen Browne whose aunt is supposed to call the centenarian mommy added that “Aunt Elvie,” was a hard worker up until her late 80s.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)