1 new Covid-19 case confirmed; 4 new recoveries

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 6th November 2020 at 6pm.

Of the twenty-four samples processed by CARPHA, twenty-three returned negative and one positive.

Meanwhile, four new recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and twenty two.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and thirty one (131) with six (6) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.