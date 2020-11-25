1 new confirmed case of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 23rd November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 23rd November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, thirteen samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from forty to fifty-three.

All thirteen samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the forty samples processed by CARPHA, thirty-nine were negative and one positive which is an imported case. Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and twenty-nine, with two non-imported cases requiring hospitalized care and has been admitted to the Infectious Disease Control Center (IDCC).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and forty (140) with seven (7) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

*Please note that the dashboard has been upgraded to include additional information on hospitalized cases and deaths connected to imported and non-imported cases.