HMP TO ADJUST SECURITY PROTOCOLS PENDING THE OUTCOME OF STABBING INVESTIGATIONS

Acting Superintendent of Prisons Jermaine Anthony confirmed that after police investigations into the latest stabbing incident of a prison officer on Monday, Her Majesty’s Prison will see if there are any weak areas in the prison’s current security protocols.

Should there be any weaknesses, Anthony said the prison will look at making immediate adjustments to improve the protection of prison officers on duty.

On Monday morning, a prison officer was stabbed 13 times in his back and arms in what is said to be an unprovoked attack by a mentally challenged inmate.

Anthony said the prison officer’s injuries were non-life threatening.