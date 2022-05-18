￼New police outpost opens in Jolly Harbour

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

Residents living on the southern side of Antigua can breathe easier since they will now have the police stationed closer to their communities.

Around a dozen police officers and other high-ranking officials of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Bolans Police Station Outpost yesterday.

The refurbished space is located in Jolly Harbour, thanks to a partnership between the RPFAB and Caribbean Development Antigua Limited (CDAL) which assisted with funding and finding a suitable operational area in the community.

For almost five years, residents in Bendals, Jennings, Ebenezer and Bolans have had to journey further south to Johnson’s Point when in need of assistance from lawmen.

Police Public Relations Officer – and yesterday’s Master of Ceremonies — Inspector Frankie Thomas said access to the temporary location can increase ability of the police in meeting the needs of the surrounding communities.

“It is a very good move. We are happy that at least we have a location where we can serve the residents of round south or more so Bendals, Jennings, Bolans and the residents of Jolly Harbour. It is one of the objectives of the Commissioner of Police to see some level of close proximity when it comes to the service of the residents of this area happens in this particular area,” Inspector Thomas told Observer yesterday.

CDAL Public Relations Officer Jamilla Kirwan indicated that the organisation’s management along with the maintenance department, identified a space which would be practical for the police force to accommodate the public and to use effectively.

“The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda approached us several months ago to assist with a facility closer in proximity to the communities they serve. It would have taken a few weeks to get everything in motion,” Kirwan said in an interview.

She also outlined the amenities at the facility to ensure that officers can feel comfortable while executing their duties and when they are in need of rest.

“Some substantial investment went into preparing that space and as it stands now the space has living and sleeping quarters for the officers as well as a kitchenette, bathroom, an administrative office as well as areas where they could feel comfortable if they’re not executing their duties,” she said.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney expressed gratitude to the CDAL representatives present at the ceremony for their generous act of corporate citizenship.

Rodney advised the officers who will be stationed at the Bolans Police Outpost to take good care of the facility as significant investment went towards making the space operational.

The construction of the new Bolans Police Station will commence in the near future, according to Police PROThomas.