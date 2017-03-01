Youth stabbed for cell phone

New Story

An employee of The Bargain Centre Supermarket, who was stabbed during an attack on Temple Street, is on the mend after doctors determined that the two wounds he suffered are not life-threatening.

Tajma Francis was attacked, on Monday night, while he was trying to retrieve a cell phone from an unknown assailant who had reportedly snatched it from his female companion.

The 17-year-old employee was said to have received at least two stab wounds to the lower centre portion of his back.

According to a supervisor at the establishment, who did not wish to be named, doctors said the wounds were about two and a half to three inches deep.

The source said the young man has since been evaluated and the medical staff at Mount St John’s Medical Centre determined he would not need surgery, at this time, for his injury.

“The doctors are saying had the stabs been close to his spine or even lower that he may have even been paralysed. He lost a lot of blood and the two stabs were very deep wounds,” the source said.

