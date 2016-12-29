Youth organisation calls for removal of National Security Minister

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Dec. 29, CMC – The youth organisation of the main opposition People’s National Party has called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to remove National Security Minister Robert Montague and appoint a “capable and effective” individual to that position.

In a statement, the People’s National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) expressed outrage at the recent spate of murders across the island and noted that since the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) administration assumed office, crime has parachuted island wide yet, neither Prime Minister Andrew Holness nor Montague has made any attempt to address the nation.

“In light of the fact that ten months has elapsed since the minister of national security has taken office, the PNPYO strongly believes that an effective and appropriate crime plan ought to have been offered to the people of Jamaica by now.

“With the rapid increase of violent crimes and crimes against women, the deafening silence from the minister of national security reflects his inability to properly pilot the ministry,” PNPYO argued.

The youth organisation says the Prime Minister – on assigning a new National Security Minister should ensure that “he/she immediately engages the acting commissioner of police in careful and strategic conversation, after which both parties should present to the nation a comprehensive crime plan to be executed in order to restore peace of mind to the Jamaican people”.

Meanwhile, the Police High Command says changes will be made in to crime fighting methods.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ealan Powell made the statement on Wednesday, shortly after a shooting incident on the compound of a police station.

The police report that a man, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, went to the Hunts Bay Police Station with the intention of killing a man who was reporting the station regarding a criminal matter.

The man opened fire – but was later killed by the police.

Two persons were injured during an exchange of gunfire were rushed to hospital for treatment.